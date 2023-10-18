Open this photo in gallery: Scotiabank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Scotiabank says it's cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew LahodynskyjAndrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T is cutting 3 per cent of its global work force, deepening the streak of job cuts on Bay Street this year.

Some of Canada’s biggest banks have been trimming their teams as the lenders face mounting expenses, rising provisions for potential loan defaults and tightening capital requirements. Scotiabank joins Royal Bank of Canada RY-T and Bank of Montreal BMO-T in unveiling broader cuts across the organization.

The cuts are a result of the bank’s digitization and automation efforts, as well as changes in how customers access their banking products and services, Scotiabank said in a statement. The lender is also continuing to streamline its operations to reallocate resources to key areas where it believes it can grow its business. It did not disclose the total number of jobs affected.

Royal Bank of Canada was the first major lender to signal staffing reductions. During its third quarter results release at the end of August, the bank said that its number of full-time employees fell 1 per cent from previous quarter as workers left the bank. It said it expects to further decrease its work force by 1 per cent to 2 per cent next quarter.

Bank of Montreal also shed jobs, reducing its workforce by 2.5 per cent. The costs related to the staff cuts stretched across the bank, but largely stemmed from the bank’s Canadian personal and commercial banking unit, its corporate division and its capital markets business.

Scotiabank’s workforce reductions will result in a restructuring charge and severance provisions of about $247-million.

Canada’s fourth-largest lender is in the midst of launching its turnaround strategy as new chief executive officer Scott Thomson seeks to revive the lender’s beleaguered share price. He has said that the plan -- set to be unveiled in December -- will focus on improving employee culture to improve customer experience, as well as growing its Canadian business and rejigging its international unit in Latin America.

The layoffs were part of a broader announcement on costs that Scotiabank expects to affect its earnings results for the fourth quarter ended October.

The bank is consolidating its real estate footprint. It anticipates a charge of $63-million in the fourth quarter as it vacated certain premises and service contracts.

Scotiabank expects to book the cost savings from these cuts by 2025. In the fourth quarter, it said that the charges will affect its earnings per share by about $0.49 cents and its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio – a measure of a lender’s ability to absorb losses – by approximately 10 basis points. (A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

It will also post an impairment charge of $280-million related to the Bank’s investment in Bank of Xi’an Co. Ltd. The China-based lender’s market value has consistently been below Scotiabank’s carrying value, the Canadian bank said

RBC analyst Darko Mihelic said that the moves mark “a small step in the right direction” and that he expects the share price to rise as a result. Shares of Scotiabank fell 1.1 per cent as of 10:10 a.m. in Toronto.