The logo of Shopify hangs behind the Canadian flag after the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange May 21, 2015.Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The pandemic rush that sent merchants to Shopify Inc.’s e-commerce platform in droves two years ago is slowing, the company revealed Wednesday, as it reported that Black Friday sales decelerated last year and said that it would be consolidating its three-year-old fulfillment network.

The Ottawa company’s shares were down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading, to US$798 on the New York Stock Exchange around 8:45 a.m., after it published financial results from the final quarter of 2021. Shopify said it processed US$6.3-billion in sales over the Black Friday weekend last year, up 24 per cent from US$5.1-billion in 2020 – but sales that year were up 76 per cent from 2019.

Shopify said its revenue for 2021′s fourth quarter was US$1.38-billion, up 41 per cent from a year earlier and beating analysts’ forecast of US$1.34-billion. But that total revenue growth has decelerated from 94-per-cent fourth-quarter revenue growth between 2019 and 2020.

“While the results were in-line to slightly better than our expectations, given the current market for technology stocks, we think the stock needed a blockbuster quarter to have it move meaningfully higher in the short-term,” said National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse in an e-mail. Shopify shares have collapsed by nearly half from their late-November peak amid a sharp selloff in tech stocks in recent months.

Though the company took a loss of US$371-million in the most recent quarter, or US$2.95 per share – tripling in size from a year earlier – it was primarily caused by a nearly half-billion-dollar collapse in the value of its stakes in two public companies, Affirm Holdings Inc. and Global-E Online Ltd., which have been battered in the tech selloff.

The company said it expected to spend US$200-million on capital expenditures in 2022 as it changed how it approaches the warehouse-and-fulfillment network it first announced in 2019, when executives began more clearly describing the company as an alternative to mega-retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.

Shopify has long been quiet about the size and capabilities of that fulfillment network, save for buying a warehouse robotics company for US$450-million, but said Wednesday that it would be “consolidating our network into larger facilities.” The company said it planned to operate more of the network itself, as opposed to working with others’ warehouses, and added that it would integrate the network more closely with its sales systems. It opened its own warehouse in Atlanta and began operating it last fall.

In January, Shopify made a significant move into the Chinese market with a new partnership with JD.com, which provides fulfillment from JD’s U.S. warehouses directly to consumers in China.

In the fourth quarter, its Shopify Plus service for larger merchants, accounted for 29 per cent of its monthly recurring revenue – up from 25 per cent a year earlier.

With a report from Sean Silcoff.

