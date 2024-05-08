Shopping centre owner RioCan REIT reports first-quarter profit up from year ago

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI-UN-T says its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed higher, helped by strong leasing results.

The shopping centre owner says it earned $128.6-million for the quarter ended March 31, up from $118.0-million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $303.4-million, up from $279.5-million in the first quarter of 2023.

RioCan says its funds from operations for the quarter amounted to 45 cents per diluted unit, up from 44 cents per diluted unit in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook, RioCan says it expects funds from operations per unit for the full year to be within a range of $1.79 to $1.82.

Development spending on mixed-use projects is expected to be between $250-million and $300-million and spending for the construction of retail projects is expected to be between $50-million and $60-million.