Sobeys' parent Empire sees profit surge, says cook-at-home trend continues even as economy reopens

Sobeys parent company Empire Company Ltd. is continuing to see profits surge, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led people to stay closer to home and cook for themselves more often. And the company is seeing signs that the trend is continuing, even as the economy opens up.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based grocery retailer reported on Thursday that net earnings grew 47 per cent in its first quarter, to $191.9-million or 71 cents per share, compared to $130.6-million or 48 cents per share at the same time last year.

“Management continues to anticipate that even as Canadians return to work and school, that a percentage of the consumption that has shifted from restaurants and hospitality businesses to grocery stores will remain in grocery stores,” the company said in a statement Thursday. Empire owns grocery chains including Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo, IGA and others.

Empire’s same-store sales growth – an important metric that tracks growth not including the impact of new store openings – was 8.6 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Aug. 1, or 11 per cent not including fuel sales at its locations with gas stations. Such increases are significant in the sector: at the same time last year, Empire’s same-store sales growth was 2.4 per cent not including fuel sales.

Empire reported $7.4-billion in total sales in the first quarter, compared to $6.7-billion in the same period last year.

Canada’s largest grocers, including Empire, came under fire in June for their decision to end pandemic-related pay bonuses, which Sobeys referred to as “hero pay.” The company reported that costs related to COVID-19 increased by roughly $67-million in the first quarter, including the bonuses paid in part of the quarter, as well as cleaning and other safety measures. Now that the bonuses have ended, the company said it expects added costs to be lower, estimating $15- to $20-million per quarter to maintain sanitizing and safety protocols.

Another impact of the pandemic has been a shift in Canadians' shopping patterns, with more people turning to e-commerce during stay-at-home orders and building an e-commerce habit. In Quebec and B.C., where Empire has well-established online grocery services under its IGA and Thrifty banners, online sales were nearly five times higher than usual, growing 370 per cent compared to last year.

Empire launched its new online grocery delivery services, Voilà, in the Greater Toronto Area in June. As demand continues, Empire is speeding up the construction of other Voilà distribution centres, built in partnership with U.K.-based online grocer Ocado Group plc. Empire will open a total of four distribution centres. It is planning to launch Voilà under its IGA banner in Ottawa and Quebec in early 2022, and is now also planning to use Ocado’s automated technology to fill orders from stores in areas where its distribution centres do not deliver. Automated store picking will begin in Nova Scotia in the coming weeks. The company expects to invest approximately $65-million in Voilà this fiscal year.

In the spring, Empire completed a three-year turnaround plan called Project Sunrise, which took $550-million in costs out of the business and restructured operations across the company. Empire is now embarking on a new three-year plan called Project Horizon, with the goal of growing market share and earnings, as well as controlling costs.

The plan will include renovating stores, and converting Western Sobeys and Safeway locations to discount FreshCo banners, and expanding its Farm Boy stores. The company will open 10 to 15 FreshCo stores in Western Canada this year, and eight new Farm Boy stores in Ontario. These store investments will account for about half of its projected $650- to $675-million in capital spending in fiscal 2021.

The company also plans to invest in technology, with the aim to better analyze customer data to conduct more personalized marketing; use pricing tools to plan its product investments; and to reduce costs.

