Broad-based strength led by base metal, financial and tech stocks gave Canada’s main stock index post a gain Monday despite weakness in energy, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week, led by technology.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.11 points at 20,182.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.13 points at 34,663.72. The S&P 500 index was up 29.97 points at 4,487.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 156.37 points at 13,917.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 73.36 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was down 22 cents at US$87.29 a barrel and the October natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.50 at US$1,947.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.81 a pound.