A sign for Ted Rogers Way near the headquarters of Rogers Communications Inc. in Toronto.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Edward Rogers speaks to Rogers shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto in April 2018.The Canadian Press

Edward Rogers, the chair of the family trust that controls Rogers Communications Inc. Rogers Communications Inc. and a director at RCI, has called a board meeting for Sunday, but the company says in a statement that the meeting is “invalid.”

Mr. Rogers and the telecom are currently at odds over which independent directors sit on the company’s board.

This past week, Rogers directors voted to oust Mr. Rogers as the chair of the board and to appoint telecom industry veteran John MacDonald in his place. Mr. Rogers struck back by announcing an intention to replace five independent directors with a slate of his own candidates through a written resolution.

Mr. Rogers has insisted that the change took effect on Friday morning. The company and its deputy chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon are disputing the legality of changing the board without holding a shareholder meeting.

“The proposal by Mr. Edward Rogers to hold a purported Board meeting with his proposed slate of directors this weekend does not comply with laws of British Columbia, where Rogers Communications Inc. is incorporated and is therefore not valid,” Mr. MacDonald said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the purported Board meeting and anything that may arise from such a meeting is also invalid. It is disappointing that the former Chairman is attempting to act unilaterally without regard for the interests of the company and all of Rogers’ shareholders,” Mr. MacDonald said.

He added, “To protect the best interests of the company and all shareholders, the board and its duly elected directors will continue to ensure that Rogers fully complies with the rules and procedures of proper corporate governance.”

The notice of the board meeting is signed by Mr. Rogers and directors Phil Lind and Alan Horn. It says the purpose of the meeting will be to appoint a chairperson and the members of each of the board’s committees.

Ms. Rogers-Hixon said the Rogers board remains the same as it was last week, with the only difference being that Mr. MacDonald is now the chair.

“Ted contemplated truly serious situations like this one with great care in his wishes,” Ms. Rogers-Hixon said in a statement, referring to her father and the company’s late founder, Ted Rogers.

“Apart from the law, which is clear, he instructed that the drastic action of removing a board director should only occur at a properly constituted meeting of shareholders. That remains the only appropriate means for changing the directors of our company,” Ms. Rogers-Hixon said.

A spokesperson for Mr. Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

