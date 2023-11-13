Open this photo in gallery: Sun Life Financial Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris YoungChris Young/The Canadian Press

Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF-T says its net income for the first quarter was $871-million, up from $111-million a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company says earnings a share were $1.48, up from 19 cents during the third quarter last year.

Sun Life says the higher income was due in part to favourable market-related impacts from interest rates.

Underlying net income was $930-million, slightly down from $949-million a year earlier.

The company says it completed its acquisition of virtual health and wellness provider Dialogue during the quarter.

Sun Life increased its dividend by three cents to 78 cents a common share.