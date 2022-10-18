The chief climate officer of Suncor Energy Inc. , Martha Hall Findlay, will retire at the end of November after less than a year on the job, a surprise move by an executive who has been a passionate voice on bringing greenhouse gas emissions from Alberta’s oil sands to net-zero.

Ms. Hall Findlay assumed the role of chief climate officer at the Calgary-based company in February, the first appointment of its kind in Canada’s energy industry. She was also instrumental in the development of the Pathways Alliance, a group of companies that covers about 95 per cent of oil sands production, which has pledged to get to net-zero by 2050. She was not immediately available for an interview on Tuesday.

Deborah Yedlin, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber Calgary of Commerce, said Ms. Hall Findlay’s departure was a big loss not just for Suncor, but the Pathways Initiative, where she “added insight and gravitas.”

“She was a very important voice and a very important part of the Pathways Initiative, and believed passionately in its potential and what it meant for Alberta,” Ms. Yedlin said in an interview.

“I think it’s caught everybody by surprise, and everybody’s quite sad for sure. She’s made a huge difference.”

Ms. Hall Findlay’s departure from Suncor is the latest big-name shakeup at the energy company. Former president and CEO Mark Little resigned in July after a string of fatalities at its oil sands facilities.

The company was also the target of Florida-based activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management LP, which in April launched a campaign to oust several directors at the major oil sands producer and explore a sale of its Petro-Canada gas station chain.

Elliott, one of the largest U.S. hedge funds, wanted to elect five new directors to Suncor’s 10-member board and didn’t support Mr. Little continuing at the helm of the company.

Ms. Hall Findlay first joined Suncor in 2020 as its chief sustainability officer. She played a key role in supporting the strategic direction of the company’s economic, environmental and social performance goals, and developing the direction on how Suncor would thrive in a low-emissions world.

She has been lauded many times for her work at the company. In 2021, she was named as Canadian Climate Champion in 2021 by the British High Commission and the Canada Climate Law Initiative, and this year was one of Canada’s Clean50 for 2022. She was also named by the Energy Council as a top global female oil and gas executive and one of the top 275 women influencers.

Prior to that she was president and CEO of the Canada West Foundation, a Calgary-based think tank.

A former Liberal Party MP for Willowdale, Ont., Ms. Hall Findlay has strong cross-partisan connections in Ottawa.