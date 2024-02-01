TC Transcontinental says it’s closing its printing plant in St-Hyacinthe, Que.

The Montreal-based company says it will gradually reduce operations at the plant, with a complete closure scheduled in April.

The plant’s activities will be gradually transferred to the company’s other plants, mainly the one in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

Senior vice-president Pierre Deslongchamps says the move came as a result of the company replacing the Publisac flyer service with the “raddar” folded flyer.

When TC Transcontinental announced the change in November, it said the new product reduces the volume of paper used.

The company says it’s sorry for the impact the closure of the plant will have on 190 employees, and will offer the workers career transition support while pursuing relocation opportunities.