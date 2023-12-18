Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T has unveiled the first racial equity audit by a Canadian bank as shareholder advocacy groups urge the country’s lenders to reveal their own investigations into their diversity and equity policies.

TD is the first bank and one of the first public companies to conduct and release a racial equity audit in Canada. Washington D.C.-based Covington & Burling LLP and Toronto-based WeirFoulds LLP – the law firms that the lender hired to prepare the audit – said in a report Monday that TD has made significant progress in building a diverse and inclusive employee culture, and identified opportunities for the bank to improve its hiring, development and investigation procedures.

During a ten-month review, the firms engaged with experts and leaders at TD to assess its internal diversity and inclusion strategy and identify areas of improvement.

“The assessment found that TD had taken significant steps towards promoting diversity and inclusion in our workplace, including through extensive diversity and inclusion initiatives and programs and committed leadership across the bank, and the report also concluded that there is still work to be done — and we agree that continued progress is necessary,” TD’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Diana Lee said in an interview.

In recent years, public companies have come under fire from shareholders to produce racial equity audits in response to Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. The reviews involve investigating business models, which include analyzing how a company sells its products and services, as well as looking at employee policies and hiring practices to assess whether they cause or perpetuate racial discrimination. Companies are expected to publicize the reports and use the feedback to fix issues.

These audits have already become more widespread in the U.S. In the banking sector, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have engaged in reviews, as well as other companies including Airbnb Inc., Starbucks Corp. and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.

But many of these companies did not do so willingly. When shareholder advocacy groups have put forward these types of proposals, many companies recommend voting against them until mounting pressure pushed them to conduct the reviews. The sentiment from public firms has only just begun to shift in Canada.

In 2022, TD agreed to engage in the audit after shareholder groups approached the bank. Earlier this year, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada said that they would also conduct reviews.

Shareholder groups tabled the proposals at Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal’s annual shareholder meetings in April, but the lenders called on voters to reject the proposals and they failed by slim margins.

In November, both banks pivoted. RBC said it will conduct a third-party audit of employment practices next year, and a second review of business practices in 2025. BMO said that it will update shareholders on its plans in 2024.

Shareholders have not yet filed a proposal with the Bank of Nova Scotia.

TD’s report explored internal procedures regarding its employee policies, human resources investigations, talent acquisition and company culture. On all four themes, the law firms said that TD’s procedures are designed to promote equal employment opportunities, prevent workplace discrimination, identify and remediate complaints, recruit diverse talent and promote equity initiatives and programs across the bank.

In its environmental, social and governance (ESG) report in 2022, the bank said that while 48 per cent of its overall workforce in Canada identified as visible minorities, only 26 per cent of those individuals were in senior management roles. In the U.S., 37 per cent of employees identified as minorities, but only 16 per cent were in executive positions.

In 2020, TD committed to increasing the representation of diverse employees at senior levels of the bank. It has already met its goal of doubling the representation of Black executives at TD in North America by 2022. The bank also said that it is on track to meet its goals of having women account for 45 per cent of its vice-president roles and above in Canada, and achieving 25 per cent Black, Indigenous and minority representation among executive levels across North America – both of which are targeted for 2025.

To further improve TD’s approach to diversity and inclusion, the auditors said that the bank should ensure that its policies are applied more consistently across the company, increase transparency in its investigations process, and standardize its recruitment practices and collect data on applicants, among other recommendations.

Unlike some of its U.S. peers, TD’s report did not include an audit of its customer base, or its product and services sales practices. The audit explored only its internal and employee dynamics.

Last year, TD was called to a hearing in the where some community groups criticized the bank’s lending practices for Black and Latino clients in the United States.

Ms. Lee said that the bank opted to narrow the focus on the audit to ensure it was manageable and accomplishable within a tighter timeline. She added that the bank plans to apply the lessons learned from the audit across its business, including in its customer channels.

“Work is happening on that front to engage with business leaders and others across our organization,” Ms. Lee said. “This really is another chapter in our broader commitment to diversity and inclusion.”