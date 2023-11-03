Open this photo in gallery: The Telus offices are seen in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Telus Corp.’s third-quarter profit plunged 75 per cent to $137-million, even as it grew its revenue and added new wireless customers.

The Vancouver-based telecom attributed the lower profit to higher restructuring costs relating to its ongoing cost efficiency program and its recent workforce reduction, as well as higher depreciation, amortization and financing costs. (The company announced in August when it reported its second-quarter results that it was trimming its global headcount by 6,000 people.)

Telus T-T reported $5-billion of revenue for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, up 7.2 per cent from the same period last year when it had $4.67-billion in revenue.

After adjusting for restructuring costs and other items, the telecom had $373-million of profit, down 20.8 per cent from a year ago when it had $471-milion in adjusted earnings.

The adjusted earnings amounted to 25 cents per share, down from 34 cents per share during the same quarter last year.

Analysts had been expecting 24 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $5.08-billion of revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Telus added 160,000 net new wireless customers during the quarter, an increase of 10,000 over the previous year.

Mobile phone ARPU, which stands for Average Revenue Per User, declined by 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $59.19, which the telecom attributed to “lower base rate plan prices from increased promotional activity and market aggression affecting both new and existing customers, which first escalated in the second quarter of 2023 and continued through the third quarter.”

“During the third quarter, we continued to execute against our cost efficiency program, across our business, as outlined with the release of our second-quarter results in August,” chief financial officer Doug French said in a statement.

“While these efforts will continue into the fourth quarter of 2023 and into early 2024, this significant program will drive permanent cost reductions across our organization, supporting our growth profile and cash flow generation, as well as our dividend growth program and balance sheet deleveraging.”