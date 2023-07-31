Open this photo in gallery: A striking port worker from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada views the large gathering attending a rally in Vancouver, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

The union representing B.C. port workers has reached a tentative agreement with employers, averting another strike while capping a month of wild swings in industrial relations.

Both sides recommended late Sunday that their members accept the negotiated settlement, just hours after the union criticized employers for refusing to budge on the major sticking point of contracting out of jobs.

In a bit of déjà vu, the announcement of the tentative deal comes just 17 days after both sides approved and recommended acceptance of a separate proposed collective agreement that had been drafted by a federal mediator after talks stalled at the bargaining table.

During July, labour peace at B.C. ports appeared imminent and then elusive. But the key difference this time is that the new proposal is the result of negotiations instead of the pact drafted and recommended by the mediator.

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, ratified the mediated proposal in mid-July.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) halted their 13-day strike on July 13, but then they held a 24-hour walkout several days later.

The disruption to the supply chain, including trains and trucks, upended the flow of a wide range of products such as imports of consumer goods and exports of raw materials.

A post late Sunday on the ILWU’s website shows a one-page document signed by union president Rob Ashton and the presidents of five longshore locals agreeing to the tentative deal, which was negotiated under the guidance of the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

“The ILWU Canada longshore bargaining committee is happy to announce that we have secured a negotiated tentative settlement with the BCMEA,” the union leaders said. “This will be presented to our members as per our constitution.”

The industrial relations board could have imposed a new agreement or ordered final binding arbitration to resolve outstanding issues, if the two sides had failed to reach a negotiated deal.

The proposed agreement emerged soon after federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan asked the board on Saturday to intervene in what has been a roller-coaster month for the union and employers.

Mr. O’Regan wanted the labour board to quickly determine whether the possibility of a negotiated settlement had been eliminated, given the recent rejection by the membership in voting.

In a joint news release late Sunday, the union and BCMEA confirmed that the labour board assisted in forging the tentative agreement. “The parties are recommending ratification of the collective agreement to the union’s membership and member employers respectively,” the two sides said.

The truce marked a significant turnaround from the tone earlier on Sunday, when Mr. Ashton issued a sharply worded statement on how contracting out threatens the job security of ILWU members.

He said the union is deeply concerned that contracting out of regular maintenance jobs “will lead to an erosion of our work force and expertise, ultimately jeopardizing the stability and efficiency of Canada’s maritime industry.”

The ILWU’s bargaining committee approved the mediated tentative pact to initially end the strike on July 13, but days later, the union’s caucus voted instead to reject the settlement, triggering the new walkout. The way the process unfolded exposed a gap in positions between the caucus, which consists of representatives from five longshore locals, and the negotiating team.

About 6,000 of the ILWU’s members are in the Vancouver region, 1,000 in the Prince Rupert area in northern B.C. and the rest on Vancouver Island.

Full-time workers account for about 40 per cent of the work force.

Late Friday, the union announced that eligible voting members rejected the mediated tentative deal that their leadership agreed to on July 21. The voters at five longshore locals did not include casual workers, who make up more than 60 per cent of the work force.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimates that work stoppages in July led to the disruption of nearly $10.7-billion worth of goods, based on a rate of $800-million a day.

Business groups have urged the federal government to recall Parliament to introduce back-to-work legislation in the event of the situation escalating again into a strike.