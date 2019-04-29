Tim Hortons to reboot Roll Up the Rim promotion after latest program disappoints

Open this photo in gallery A Tim Hortons cup is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Canadian Press

Tim Hortons is revamping its iconic Roll Up the Rim annual promotion after partly blaming its disappointing first-quarter results on the event’s recent weak showing.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain had tried to improve its sales by increasing the number of giveaways in its Roll Up the Rim this winter, Jose Cil, chief executive officer of parent Restaurant Brands International Inc., said on Monday after the Canada-based company released overall results that missed analyst expectations.

But the additional investment in more freebies “did not drive the incremental engagement we expected,” Mr. Cil told an analyst conference call.

Next year Tim Hortons will reboot the program, looking for “a modern and fresh approach” to draw customers, including “seamless digital integration,” he said.

Roll Up the Rim has become a controversial campaign, with environmental groups complaining that its push to get more customers to use paper cups is adding to more waste. Tims had already started to see a decline in the effectiveness of the program last year, Mr. Cil acknowledged.

He did not immediately provide details about plans for the overhaul.

In its first quarter ended March 31, RBI reported that its overall profit dropped compared with a year ago as Tim Hortons same-store sales – sales at locations open a year or more – dropped. That figure is considered an important measure in the retailing and restaurant business.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a profit attributable to common shareholders of US$135-million or 53 US cents per diluted share compared with a profit of US$148-million, or 59 US cents, in the same quarter a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes restaurants said it earned US$255-million or 55 US cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from US$314-million or 66 US cents last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 58 US cents per share for the quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue in the three-month period totalled nearly US$1.27-billion, up from US$1.25-billion a year ago.

The increase came as comparable store sales at Tim Hortons fell 0.6 per cent, while Burger King comparable sales increased 2.2 per cent. Popeyes comparable sales rose 0.6 per cent.

Mr. Cil also blamed weak first-quarter sales at Tims on “severe weather” across Canada, which he said dragged down same-store sales by about 1 per cent.

“I hate using weather as an excuse,” he said. “But given the nature of our high traffic and [high] frequency business in Canada and the severity of the weather impact we experienced in the first quarter, we felt it was necessary to disclose in order to provide a more accurate picture of our underlying sales performance.”