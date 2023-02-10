A house for sale on Major Street, Toronto, Oct. 26, 2022.Eduardo Lima/The Globe and Mail

Toronto’s real estate board predicts that the region’s housing market will start to rebound in the latter half of this year with home prices and sales increasing after months of declines.

The average home price for the year is expected to reach $1,140,000, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) said in its annual forecast released on Friday. That is higher than January’s average price of $1,038,668 but 4 per cent lower than last year’s average.

The board forecast 70,000 sales this year, 7 per cent below 2022 sales.

The real estate board cited a poll conducted for TRREB by Ipsos that looked at buyer intentions. That poll found that a higher share of would-be buyers were considering buying property this year compared to the previous year’s survey. As well, a slightly higher percentage of homeowners planned to put their homes up for sale.

Since the Bank of Canada started its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign last spring, home sales have plunged by at least 40 per cent in the Toronto region and the average home price has dropped 22 per cent. Many prospective buyers had a harder time qualifying for a mortgage, while others waited for home prices to drop further. At the same time, many home sellers waited for property prices to rebound and postponed their plans to list.

TRREB predicted that activity would remain slow in the first half of the year due to relatively high mortgage rates, which have made it too expensive for some buyers. But TRREB expects fixed-mortgage products – where the interest cost remains the same for the term of the loan – to start declining this year.

Even though the central bank ratcheted up the cost of borrowing, employers continue to hire and the Canadian labour market has remained healthy. As well, the country plans to take in another record level of immigrants and a big chunk of the newcomers end up in the Toronto area. That should increase demand for housing, according to economists and the real estate industry.

“The second half of 2023 should be characterized by an increase in demand for ownership housing, supported by lower fixed mortgage rates, a relatively resilient labour market, and record immigration,” said the board’s chief market analyst Jason Mercer in a press release.

The Ipsos poll was conducted in the fall of last year. At that time, the Bank of Canada was telling Canadians that it would continue to hike interest rates to slow inflation. The bank changed its tune in late January and said it would likely hold interest rates at current levels. That has given prospective buyers and sellers confidence that home prices may stop falling. Last month, home prices were flat, the first time values remained steady after months of declines.

According to the poll, 28 per cent of those surveyed said they were considering buying a property this year. That was up by 2 percentage points from the previous year. The poll showed that 46 per cent of first time homebuyers intended to make a purchase this year. That was up by 7 percentage points from the previous survey.