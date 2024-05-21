Trial date in class-action lawsuit over Air Canada crash landing in 2015 set for 2026

Open this photo in gallery: Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site of Air Canada AC624 at Stanfield International Airport in Halifax on March 30, 2015.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A trial date has been set for 2026 in a class-action lawsuit regarding the crash landing of an Air Canada AC-T flight at the Halifax International Airport during a storm in 2015.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say the Nova Scotia Supreme Court has scheduled a 45-day trial starting Jan. 26, 2026.

The lawsuit which is seeking compensation for the passengers on the flight names multiple defendant including Air Canada, Nav Canada, Halifax International Airport Authority, Airbus S.A.S., the Attorney General of Canada (on behalf of Transport Canada) and the two pilots involved.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say the trial will focus on determining the responsibility of each defendant in the crash that saw 25 people injured.

The Air Canada jet crash-landed on March 29, 2015, after it struck a power line and an antenna array and cut power to the airport.

A Transportation Safety Board report said approach procedures, poor visibility and lighting led to the incident that saw the jet skid along the runway.