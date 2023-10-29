Unifor and the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. reached a tentative agreement on Sunday night, ending a seven-day strike that halted marine traffic on the key waterway.

The seaway management company said employees will return to work at 7 a.m. on Monday and ship traffic will gradually resume.

Details of the agreement, which must be ratified by union members, were not available.

About 350 seaway workers, skilled tradespeople and supervisors went on strike on Oct. 22 after the two sides failed to agree on wages and working conditions. The strike – the first in 55 years – closed 13 of the 15 Seaway locks between Montreal and Lake Erie, preventing ships from moving Prairie wheat, gasoline, steel, road salt and other goods ahead of the winter shutdown in late December. More than 100 ships were stranded by the shutdown.

“We have in hand an agreement that’s fair for workers and secures a strong and stable future for the Seaway,” said Seaway CEO Terence Bowles. “We know that this strike has not been easy for anyone, and value the patience and cooperation of our marine industry bi-national partners; carriers, shippers, ports, local communities and all those who depend on this vital transportation corridor on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.”

Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said the workers went on strike for more respect in the workplace and wages that better reflect inflationary pressures. “They have shown that the best deal is reached at the bargaining table, and I congratulate the committee on their outstanding work on behalf of their members,” Ms. Payne said in a statement.

The shutdown angered the U.S. and Canadian vessel operators, port authorities and industries that rely on the Seaway. The locks near Montreal and in the Welland Canada between lakes Ontario and Erie allow steel products, grain, road salt to move within the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as for export.

Shippers said the shutdown, which followed a summer strike at B.C. ports, harmed Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner.

More to come