Unifor workers at automaker Stellantis NV went on strike early Monday morning as negotiators failed to reach a deal by the midnight deadline.

The union said in a statement progress toward a new collective agreement had been made, and talks would continue through the early hours of Monday morning.

The walkout by 8,230 unionized employees halts production at Stellantis’s Windsor minivan plant, Brampton muscle car factory and Toronto casting facility, in addition to five distribution centres and offices.

Unifor’s negotiators said they were pushing Stellantis to agree to a deal that matched those ratified by Canadian workers at Ford Motor Co. of Canada and General Motors of Canada. Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said last week Stellantis was resisting the union’s demands it match the pattern agreement. She said the union would offer no concessions nor extensions to the strike deadline.

In Canada, Stellantis is the last of the Detroit Three to bargain with Unifor, which represents 20,000 workers the automakers. Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Ram and Chrysler, is Unifor’s largest automotive employer.

The three-year agreements ratified by Ford and GM workers in Canada provide $10,000 signing bonuses and raises of 10 per cent in the first year, and 2 per cent and 3 per cent in the following years. Skilled trades workers get an additional 2.75 per cent in year one of the contract and 2.5 per cent in year three.

Additionally, the agreements reduce to four years from eight the number of years it takes new employees to reach the regular pay scale of $37 an hour. Under the old contact, new hires started at about $24 an hour.

The Stellantis work stoppage follows a 12-hour strike by 4,300 Unifor members at GM earlier in October. That strike halted work at GM’s Oshawa pickup plant, St. Catharines powertrain factory and Woodstock distribution centre.

In September, 5,680 Unifor workers at Ford narrowly ratified their collective agreement.

In the U.S., Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union on Saturday reached a tentative agreement that ended a six-week strike at target plants. Ford and the UAW reached a similar deal last week. Both agreements require approval of the union members. Targeted strikes at GM plants in the U.S. are still on.