U.S. hedge fund Browning West says Gildan Activewear Inc.’s board is showing “a complete lack of regard” for the shareholder opposition that has mounted against its decision to sack former chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy.

In a letter to Gildan’s board Wednesday, Browning co-founders Usman Nabi and Peter Lee say it has boosted its stake in the Canadian clothing maker to 4.8 per cent from 3.9 per cent as a sign of confidence in the company. But it says the business must be led by Mr. Chamandy, and again called for his resinstatement.

Eight shareholders collectively owning more than 33 per cent of Gildan’s shares have now publicly voiced their support for giving Mr. Chamandy his job back, according to Browning West. That’s a swell of opposition the company’s board can no longer ignore, it said.

“With each passing day, the Board’s apparent arrogance and indifference validate that substantial change is urgently needed in Gildan’s boardroom,” the Browning founders say in their letter. “Shareholders will not tolerate the Board doubling down on its poorly conceived succession and its backroom deal in exchange for an individual investor’s support.

Gildan GIL-T shocked investors when it announced Dec.11 that it had dismissed Mr. Chamandy after a 40-year tenure at the company, the past 20 years as CEO. It named former Fruit of the Loom executive Vince Tyra as his replacement.

The move has created a power struggle between big investors who believe the move was unwarranted and the board, which insists it was.

Luc Jobin, a Gildan director, told media outlets Sunday the dismissal was triggered by an ultimatum Mr. Chamandy gave to the board in late October seeking its approval to begin work on two to three multibillion-dollar acquisitions outside the company’s core manufacturing business, which became tied to the issue of CEO succession.

After issuing the warning, the former CEO didn’t engage with the board to flesh out his takeover ideas or talk any more about candidates to replace him, Mr. Jobin said. “At the end of the day, he walked away,” the director said. “In my view, he was never really in good faith in terms of wanting to work this out with the board. He had his own agenda.”

Mr. Chamandy denies he issued any such ultimatum.

Montreal investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., which is believed to be the biggest shareholder in Gildan with a 6.9-per-cent stake, said Tuesday that it stands firmly against the board’s decision to terminate Glenn Chamandy last week. Jarislowsky also decried the nomination of Christopher Shackelton, co-founder and managing partner of U.S. hedge fund Coliseum Capital Management LLC, to the Gildan board of directors, calling it a “serious” governance concern.

Gildan announced Sunday that it struck an agreement with Coliseum by which the hedge fund will support Gildan’s full slate of board nominees at its next two annual meetings. Coliseum, which has a roughly 6-per-cent stake in the company, intends to increase its investment in Gildan over time to become its biggest shareholder, the clothing maker said. Meanwhile, Mr. Shackelton has joined Gildan’s board, the company said.

Mr. Jobin said the board would hold new talks with Gildan shareholders this week in a bid to convince them it acted appropriately. Clearly, however, those talks have not achieved the board’s desired outcome in some cases as opposition to the board’s actions deepens.

Los Angeles-based Browning West said it would apply for a special shareholders meeting to reconstitute the board if it doesn’t give the former CEO his job back.