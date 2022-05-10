The AbCellera Biologics Inc. logo is seen on a door at the company's offices in Vancouver, on December 2, 2020.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

AbCellera Biologics Inc. generated record revenue in its first quarter as the Vancouver company’s rapidly commercialized COVID-19 antibodies continued to deliver a bounty of what its CEO Carl Hansen has called “non-dilutive capital” during a challenging time for the biotech sector.

AbCellera said after the close of market Tuesday it generated US$316.6-million of revenue in the first quarter, compared to US$375.2-million in all of 2021. Of its first quarter revenue, 97 per cent was derived from royalties on sales by Eli Lilly & Co., its partner in taking their jointly-developed COVID-19 antibodies bamlanivimab and bebtelovimab, to market.

AbCellera earned a net profit of US$168.6-million, or US59 cents per share on a diluted basis. It generated US$202.7-million in revenues and US$117.2-million in net profit in the same period in 2021.

Analysts had anticipated a strong quarter after Eli Lilly reported it had generated US$1.5-billion in quarterly antibody sales. “The quarter was pretty much as expected” said Bloom Burton analyst Antonia Borovina. “The fundamentals haven’t changed. AbCellera is still executing on its long term strategy to develop the best in class antibody discovery platform.”

AbCellera uses a unique mixture of technologies to rapidly crank out antibody after antibody in partnership with pharmaceutical companies. It speeds up the process of isolating and identifying antibodies that immune systems create to fight infections.

The company was built around technology developed at a cross-disciplinary biomedical research lab at the University of British Columbia lab, where Dr. Hansen taught, that combines data science, protein engineering, machine learning, bioinformatics and genomics.

A key step involves passing cells from a person or animal that has developed an immune response to a disease through a device with hundreds of thousands of tiny chambers. Using artificial intelligence, it tests antibodies produced by cells in each chamber simultaneously to determine which could become drugs.

AbCellera worked on developing fast medical responses for pandemics prior through a contract with the U.S. Defense Department’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in the late 2010s. That left it poised to respond as the COVID-19 virus spread in early 2020. It quickly obtained a blood sample from a recovered patient, partnered with Eli Lilly and by the end of that year the duo had emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell their drug.

That unusually time-compressed success often overshadows AbCellera’s other work, which is expected to deliver results over a longer period. AbCellera has signed partnership deals for 158 programs with 36 companies ranging from startups to pharma giants and has started 84 of them, including six in the first quarter. Six AbCellera-discovered molecules have entered the clinic, up from one – bamlanivimab – in 2020. The deals are structured to give AbCellera upfront research and development fees, milestone payments as drugs enter the clinic and pass through trials, and finally, royalties on product sales.

Mr. Hansen has gone as far as to say “we are not a COVID-19 company” to draw attention to the company’s other drugs in development, though none are expected to reach the market until 2029. Meanwhile, Ms. Borovina expects AbCellera’s COVID-19-related revenues to dwindle sharply, to US$32-million next year and US$21-million in 2024.

Despite AbCellera’s success to date – including the largest initial public offering by a Canadian biotechnology company in December, 2020 – its stock has sold off sharply along with other biotech stocks since last year.

Ms. Borovina said “platform” companies like AbCellera are out of favor with investors “because they’re capital intensive, associated with long timelines and there aren’t near-term catalysts that could drive the stock higher” like clinical trial results. But AbCellera’s windfall from its COVID antibodies, which left it with US$786.1-million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, “essentially shields them from what is happening in the broader biotech sector. They have the capital to keep developing their pipeline” or make acquisitions, she added.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.