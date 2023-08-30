Wall Street investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. dramatically expanded its Canadian operations on Wednesday, when it recruited a team of up to five dealmakers from rival Barclays PLC.

As part of a global expansion strategy, Jefferies hired most of the senior members of Barclays’ team in Toronto, grabbing a group that ranked among the country’s top advisors on takeovers and financings for clients in tech, telecom, energy, mining, financial services and private equity. Jefferies first opened an office in Canada in 2012, with staff focused on referring clients to bankers outside the country.

Jefferies, backed by one of Japan’s largest banks, is recruiting during a slowdown in merger and acquisition and financing activity. Many dealers are laying off staff and several large lenders, including Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank, have gone out of business.

Jefferies Canadian team will be led by Bruce Rothney, former chair and chief executive officer at Barclays Canada. Mr. Rothney previously held senior roles at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and advised Rogers Communications Inc. on its recent acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.

Jefferies also hired Barclay’s former head of M&A Trond Lossius, who previously worked at Bank of Montreal, and James McKenna, head of the diversified industries team and a ex-tech and telecom banker at RBC. Two other senior Barclays bankers are also expected to join Jefferies.

Jefferies declined to comment on the moves. The investment bankers are expected to take several weeks of what is known on Bay Street as “gardening leave” before starting their new jobs, to avoid possible conflicts of interest.

London-based Barclays has seen a number of executives depart since appointing new leadership at its U.S. arm in January. Several Barclays veterans - including former global head of investment banking John Miller - now have leadership roles at Jefferies.

Jefferies, founded in 1962 by a single employee - Boyd Jefferies - working from a phone booth on the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange, traces its roots to trading stocks and junk bonds. The bank grew dramatically over the past decade in the U.S. and Europe by poaching experienced financiers from rivals and building expertise in M&A, private equity and high-growth sectors such as tech and healthcare.

When Jefferies reported its most recent financial results in June, chief executive officer Richard Handler said in a press release: “There continue to be changes and developments at some of our primary competitors, which are creating further market opportunity for our Jefferies platform and allowing us to recruit talent.”

Jefferies’ goal in Canada is to win roughly the same market share the bank has built in the U.S. market, according to sources familiar with the banks strategy. Statistics from data service Dealogic show year to date, Jefferies ranked fifth for total fees from U.S. transactions, with 3.6 per cent shares, while Barclays came in 9th and J.P. Morgan Chase ranked first with 10.3 per cent. In Canada, Dealogic’s tables show Barclays ranked fifth - tops for foreign-based banks - while Jefferies doesn’t crack the top 20 dealers.

Jefferies is a public company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with a US$7.9-billion market capitalization. In 2021, Jefferies struck an alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., with the Tokyo-based bank committing US$3.4-billion in return for up to a 15 per cent stake. A key element of the partnership is giving Jefferies’s customers access to loans from Sumitomo, while the Japanese bank’s clients get advice on deals from Jefferies.

Barclays has been operating in Canada since 1929 - former Prime Minister Robert Borden and federal Finance Minister Michael Wilson both worked at the bank - and continues to have a significant presence in Toronto. In an email, Barclays spokesperson Andrew Smith said: “Barclays has successfully operated in Canada for close to a century, and we remain committed to Canada, to supporting our clients, and will continue to invest in talent and opportunities there.”