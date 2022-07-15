Xplore Mobile Inc., the Manitoba wireless carrier created out of BCE Inc.’s acquisition of Bell MTS, is shutting down, according to an internal company memo obtained by The Globe.

The company says it was unable to overcome the “cloud of uncertainty” created by regulatory delays and is no longer financially feasible. It will cease operations on Aug. 31, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2017, when BCE Inc. acquired Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. (MTS) for $3.9-billion, the Competition Bureau determined that the deal would likely hurt competition in Manitoba’s wireless market.

To address those concerns, BCE, which owns Bell Canada, agreed to transfer 24,700 wireless customers, 40 MHz of wireless spectrum licences and six retail stores to Xplornet, creating a new wireless player called Xplore Mobile. (Spectrum refers to airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.) BCE sold another chunk of wireless subscribers and retail stores to Telus for $300-million.

Consumer advocates and researchers have argued that the divestitures did little to stimulate competition in Manitoba’s mobile market.

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, a New York-headquartered global private equity firm, acquired Xplornet in June, 2020, in a deal The Globe reported was worth about US$2-billion, including debt.

Xplore Mobile was not part of Stonepeak’s acquisition of Xplornet. The Globe previously reported that Xplornet’s owners split their wireless and home internet divisions into two separate businesses and tried to run a separate sale process for the wireless unit, but ended up holding onto it.

Earlier this year, Stonepeak held talks with Rogers Communications Inc. about acquiring Shaw Communications Inc.’s Freedom Mobile, The Globe previously reported. However, in the end, Rogers struck a deal to sell Freedom to Quebecor Inc. for $2.85-billion, in order to address competitive concerns regarding Rogers’ $26-billion takeover of Shaw.

