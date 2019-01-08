 Skip to main content

Business Briefing ‘A day of reckoning is coming for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government’: CIBC

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

‘A day of reckoning is coming for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government’: CIBC

Michael Babad
For Subscribers
Comments

Briefing highlights

  • ‘Day of reckoning’: CIBC
  • Donald Trump as poet
  • Global markets on the rise
  • New York poised for stronger open
  • Canadian dollar above 75 cents
  • What to watch for today
  • Ghosn says he’s innocent
  • Samsung issues profit warning

Still months to go but ...

Canada’s Liberal government faces “a day of reckoning,” largely on economic and business issues, one of the country’s major banks believes.

We’re still months away from an October election, and, obviously, anything could and probably will happen. But it’s already shaping up to be a tight race with many hot-button issues, CIBC World Markets said.

Among them are pipelines, the proposed new trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico, business competitiveness, and the “substantial pushback from many provinces” on Ottawa’s climate change plan, said Maria Berlettano, the bank’s head of Canadian government credit strategy.

Story continues below advertisement

“A day of reckoning is coming for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government,” Ms. Berlettano said in a CIBC outlook released Monday, which considered everything from the economy and commodities to interest rates and the Canadian dollar.

That political comment was a rare pronouncement by one of the big banks.

Ms. Berlettano ran through the record of the Liberals since they won a majority and ousted the Conservatives “at a time when the Canadian economy was being ravaged.”

The Liberals, remember, campaigned on deficits that would buoy the economy, while the Tories were still in austerity mode.

The Liberals quickly unveiled middle-class tax cuts, a new child benefit, an infrastructure program and more. With accompanying budget deficits.

Most recently, in his fiscal update, Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled tax changes to help businesses better compete after the Trump administration’s tax reforms.

“Notwithstanding the shift to multiyear deficits, the government has been carefully managing a gradually declining net debt/GDP and is well positioned to protect its AAA-rating,” Ms. Berlettano said.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s another aspect noted separately by Bank of Montreal, which cited a drop of 11.2 points, the steepest in three years, in The Conference Board of Canada’s consumer confidence index in December.

That index lost more than 25 points last year, and is now at its lowest in two years.

“And, it’s no wonder amid gyrating financial markets, rising interest rates, moderating economic growth, a cooling housing market and a faltering oil sector,” said BMO economic analyst Priscilla Thiagamoorthy.

“The steep decline does come at an interesting time though, as Canada enters an election year,” she added.

“Despite solid employment gains and lower gasoline prices, consumers are now far less optimistic about the outlook than a year ago, with a slew of uncertainty still ahead.”

Read more

Trump as poet

Open this photo in gallery

Source: poetryatworkday.com

Imagine if President Donald Trump takes this to heart when he addresses the nation tonight …

Story continues below advertisement

The government’s shut down

So I’m ordering Pence

To move Heaven and Earth

So I can have my damn fence

Read more

Stocks rise

Global markets are largely on the rise so far, and the Canadian dollar is firmly above 75 US cents.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.7 and 1.2 per cent by about 6:35 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“European equity markets have recovered today as traders are optimistic about the U.S.-China trade talks,” said CMC Markets analysts David Madden.

“Traders are hopeful that some sort of progress can be made, and the fact China sent, Liu He, a top tier trade negotiator, the market is viewing this as a sign that Beijing means business.”

The loonie was up to almost 75.5 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada is expected to report the country's trade deficit widened in November. The question is by how much.

Economists expect the report to show the gap swelling to somewhere between $1.4-billion and $2.8-billion from October's $1.2-billion.

"A number of factors likely conspired to leave the trade deficit wider in November," said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes.

"And, that’s even despite a rebound in the volume of oil shipments sent south of the border," he added.

“Falling global oil prices, and widening Canadian heavy crude spreads [before the Alberta measures] meant that in nominal terms oil exports likely declined. Moreover, the weaker Canadian dollar will have made imports in general more costly for domestic purchasers.”

More news
From today’s Globe and Mail
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers