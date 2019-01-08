‘A day of reckoning is coming for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government’: CIBC

Briefing highlights
Still months to go but ...
Canada’s Liberal government faces “a day of reckoning,” largely on economic and business issues, one of the country’s major banks believes.
We’re still months away from an October election, and, obviously, anything could and probably will happen. But it’s already shaping up to be a tight race with many hot-button issues, CIBC World Markets said.
Among them are pipelines, the proposed new trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico, business competitiveness, and the “substantial pushback from many provinces” on Ottawa’s climate change plan, said Maria Berlettano, the bank’s head of Canadian government credit strategy.
“A day of reckoning is coming for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government,” Ms. Berlettano said in a CIBC outlook released Monday, which considered everything from the economy and commodities to interest rates and the Canadian dollar.
That political comment was a rare pronouncement by one of the big banks.
Ms. Berlettano ran through the record of the Liberals since they won a majority and ousted the Conservatives “at a time when the Canadian economy was being ravaged.”
The Liberals, remember, campaigned on deficits that would buoy the economy, while the Tories were still in austerity mode.
The Liberals quickly unveiled middle-class tax cuts, a new child benefit, an infrastructure program and more. With accompanying budget deficits.
Most recently, in his fiscal update, Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled tax changes to help businesses better compete after the Trump administration’s tax reforms.
“Notwithstanding the shift to multiyear deficits, the government has been carefully managing a gradually declining net debt/GDP and is well positioned to protect its AAA-rating,” Ms. Berlettano said.
There’s another aspect noted separately by Bank of Montreal, which cited a drop of 11.2 points, the steepest in three years, in The Conference Board of Canada’s consumer confidence index in December.
That index lost more than 25 points last year, and is now at its lowest in two years.
“And, it’s no wonder amid gyrating financial markets, rising interest rates, moderating economic growth, a cooling housing market and a faltering oil sector,” said BMO economic analyst Priscilla Thiagamoorthy.
“The steep decline does come at an interesting time though, as Canada enters an election year,” she added.
“Despite solid employment gains and lower gasoline prices, consumers are now far less optimistic about the outlook than a year ago, with a slew of uncertainty still ahead.”
Stocks rise
Global markets are largely on the rise so far, and the Canadian dollar is firmly above 75 US cents.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.7 and 1.2 per cent by about 6:35 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
“European equity markets have recovered today as traders are optimistic about the U.S.-China trade talks,” said CMC Markets analysts David Madden.
“Traders are hopeful that some sort of progress can be made, and the fact China sent, Liu He, a top tier trade negotiator, the market is viewing this as a sign that Beijing means business.”
The loonie was up to almost 75.5 US cents.
What to watch for today
Statistics Canada is expected to report the country's trade deficit widened in November. The question is by how much.
Economists expect the report to show the gap swelling to somewhere between $1.4-billion and $2.8-billion from October's $1.2-billion.
"A number of factors likely conspired to leave the trade deficit wider in November," said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes.
"And, that’s even despite a rebound in the volume of oil shipments sent south of the border," he added.
“Falling global oil prices, and widening Canadian heavy crude spreads [before the Alberta measures] meant that in nominal terms oil exports likely declined. Moreover, the weaker Canadian dollar will have made imports in general more costly for domestic purchasers.”
