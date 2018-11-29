Naive investors may be spending thousands on frothy pot stocks, OSC warns

Briefing highlights

Pot-com

The Ontario Securities Commission is fretting over naive investors who may be spending thousands on what have proven to be frothy cannabis stocks.

“Several factors give rise to concern about the risks retail investors are taking in this emerging sector,” the OSC warned in a study released this week.

Indeed, as The Globe and Mail’s Mike Hager reports, almost one in four marijuana investors have spent at least $10,000, the OSC said, and many are unsophisticated, buying with little knowledge.

“Canadian cannabis companies’ stock prices have skyrocketed in recent years as several jurisdictions have explored new laws around the sale and use of cannabis,” the securities regulator said.

“The legalization of cannabis in Canada in October, 2018, drew further attention and interest to the sector,” it added.

“In the past few months, however, industry insiders and analysts have expressed concern about whether cannabis companies’ stock prices have raced ahead their growth prospects.”

An OSC survey, done by Innovative Research Group in October among almost 2,300 Canadians, shed light on just who’s buying, and what they’re basing their investments on, leading to the regulator’s warning.

First, here’s a look at the money spent, with not all categories, such as “don’t know,” left out:

Among the troubling findings is that investing “didn’t vary” based on risk tolerance or market knowledge.

“Those with low financial knowledge or who reported having a low risk tolerance were as likely as individuals with higher knowledge or risk tolerance to own cannabis investments,” the OSC said.

“Our survey results indicate that many cannabis investors entered the sector recently, and that word of mouth was a key source of information.”

Indeed, 32 per cent got at least some of their advice from family members or friends, while 18 per cent listened to a financial rep or portfolio manager.

“Behavioural insights show that some investors may be predisposed to seek out and buy into the latest, most popular investments – and may do so even if these investments don’t fit their long-term financial goals,” the OSC said.

“These investors may overestimate their risk tolerance and might not diversify their investments enough.”

As for who’s buying, or at least thinking about it, here’s what the survey also showed:

And an interesting postscript to that: A mid-2018 study found men in that 18-34 age category were also “more likely to own cryptoassets than any other demographic group.”

A scene I’d love to see

Wait, I thought the saying was ‘buy high’

Oil tumbles, but ...

The benchmark U.S. oil price slipped below US$50 a barrel today, but, notes CIBC World Markets, Canada and its energy patch can still “breathe a collective sigh of relief.”

Joan Pinto, associate, energy specialist at CIBC, was referring to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s announcement Wednesday that she plans to buy rail cars to boost shipments by 120,000 barrels a day.

This should help the price of the Western Canada Select benchmark that is significantly below West Texas intermediate and Brent crude.

“Implementation will, of course, take a few weeks, and at best one can expect price movement in the WCS January 2019 future after excess barrels start to clear the market,” Ms. Pinto said.

“With an acute case of stranded supply as we’ve faced, OPEC-style rhetoric won’t do the trick.”

WTI fell below US$50 as markets speculated over next week’s meeting of OPEC and its allies in a production-cap agreement, referred to as OPEC+, which is expected to cut supply again.

“Global benchmarks have sunk lower over what the market has perceived to be question marks with respect to OPEC+ cutting output next week,” Ms. Pinto said.

“Reading through the transcript from the Saudi energy minister, we believe his comments reflect the typical ongoing dialogue for collective action between members,” she added.

“We see this as no different than prior consensus-building in the run-up to past OPEC gatherings.”

TD, CIBC profits climb

Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce each posted stronger fourth-quarter results, capping what both said was a solid year.

TD profit climbed to $2.96-billion, or $1.58 a share, from $2.7-billion or $1.42 a year earlier.

Adjusted, profit was $3-billion, or $1.63 a share.

CIBC profit rose to $1.27-billion, or $2.80 a share, from $1.16-billion or $2.59 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.36-billion, or $3 a share.

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell lightened the mood Wednesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite shed 1.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent by about 6:50 a.m. ET.

New York futures were down.

“The drop in the U.S. dollar has provided some relief for commodity prices, most notably precious metals, but overall the possible shift to a holding pattern at the Fed sends the message that economic growth is likely to stutter, with commodities being the leading indicator rather than a portent of a near-term rebound,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

The Canadian dollar was just above 75 US cents, and oil prices slipped below US$50 a barrel.

“Oil’s slump under $50 will capture many headlines, and given that the commodity usually leads GDP by about a year and a half, we should be preparing ourselves for some tougher times ahead,” Mr. Beauchamp said.

“Last time oil sold off heavily we still had an accommodative Fed and an [European Central Bank] engaging in [quantitative easing]; this time, unfortunately, is different.”

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada is expected to report that the country’s current account deficit narrowed nicely in the third quarter, but watch what you read into that.

Economists project the shortfall will come in at about $11.5-billion to $12-billion, a far cry from the second quarter's $15.9-billion.

"In nominal terms, exports showed a healthy increase, though that was attributable to price increases rather than volumes, which were actually slightly lower during the period," said CIBC's Mr. Mendes.

"Nominal imports were roughly flat during the quarter only because prices rose as real imports were down. Given the drop in real imports, the narrowing current account deficit shouldn’t leave markets with a sense of optimism regarding domestic demand."

