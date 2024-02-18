Open this photo in gallery: When it comes to fields, HR professionals are the most likely to want to move with 72 per cent of those surveyed saying they are currently looking or plan to look for a new job soon.skynesher/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Déjà Leonard is a copywriter and freelance journalist based in Calgary.

Despite economic uncertainty, 42 per cent of professionals are planning to look for a new job in the first half of 2024

The main motivators are higher salary, more advancement opportunities, better benefits and more flexibility

Millennials are more likely to stay put than Gen Z

According to new Robert Half research, 42 per cent of workers have already started looking or plan to look for a new job in the first half of 2024.

“Despite what’s going on from an economic standpoint, there is now less turnover in the labour market and the demand for talent continues to remain very high, which is great news for Canadian professionals,” says Koula Vasilopoulos, senior district president at staffing firm Robert Half Canada.

Millennials are sticking around, HR pros are on the move

Robert Half polled workers of different generations and across a number of fields and found Millennials (57 per cent) are less likely to be looking to make a move when compared to Gen Z (67 per cent).

Ms. Vasilopoulos says this could be related to the life stage many Millennials are in.

“That generation tends to be in the age bracket where they may have younger families. And over the last 12 months, things have likely gotten a little bit more comfortable and stable as it relates to the flexibility they have with their current organization,” she says.

This idea is supported by a survey from staffing firm Addeco that found Millennials value stability, while it’s more important for Gen Zers to find their dream job.

When it comes to fields, HR professionals are the most likely to want to move with 72 per cent of those surveyed saying they are currently looking or plan to look for a new job soon.

According to Ms. Vasilopoulos, this could be because of changes in the role, especially over the last few years.

“The scope of the role has broadened so much and it’s really been almost redefined in organizations,” she says.

Many people working in HR have more influence than ever, playing a role not only in policies, but culture, wellness and employee retention, she says.

Ms. Vasilopoulos says there is also a lot of opportunity in that space, so the market looks ripe for those looking to make a shift.

Motivating factors to leave, and reasons to stay

When asked what would lead workers to look for a new position, 47 per cent said a higher salary, 31 per cent said more advancement opportunities, 31 per cent said better perks and benefits and 31 per cent said a job with more flexibility.

“Inflation and the cost of living is really top of many people’s minds, so it’s not a surprise that salary is the largest motivating factor,” Ms. Vasilopoulos says.

As for what makes people stay at their current company, 38 per cent of people report that their current job offers flexibility that they don’t want to lose, 36 per cent feel fulfilled in their current role, and 30 per cent feel well compensated.

Interestingly, flexibility comes up as a reason to stay and a reason to leave.

Ms. Vasilopoulos says that the rising cost of living, paired with the fact that more people are prioritizing factors such as hybrid or remote work, plays a role in these results.

She says that over all, the demand for skilled workers is still high, with Robert Half research showing that more than half (54 per cent) of hiring managers are actively seeking talent for new roles.

“I think it’s important that employers are really aware of the fact that talent is still scarce in many industries,” she says.

