THE QUESTION

I’ve advanced quickly to a senior position at my current job and I’m feeling overwhelmed. I haven’t received the promised mentorship since advancing and have been largely abandoned to my own devices. How can I get my employer to better support me? I’m considering a move to a new company and taking a more junior position so I can build a better foundation of skills. But should I be concerned about how this “demotion” will read to my future colleagues and employers?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Laura M. Muir, director of human resources, Polaris Transportation Group, Mississauga

In the current market climate, scores of people successfully advance in their career paths, be they internal or external to their companies. Unfortunately, however, far too many of them are promoted without a structured plan that will support their growth and development.

To achieve true success, both the company and employee must make investments. It is not a matter of merely detecting a high-potential employee and promoting them, since the organization and the person should commit to a plan of education, preparation and integration. These are all important ingredients. The organization should focus on regulating this period, and it might include on-boarding with regular check-ins and feedback, along with job-shadowing and mentorship. Employees, on the other hand, should focus on the “manage-up” technique: Book time with your manager if you are experiencing challenges with the new job.

Some organizations, when promoting employees, allow a trial period to ensure that they are capable of coping with the new expectations and challenges, and are up to the task at hand.

I understand your concern with what appears to be the optics of a demotion. However, a good company would respect your work-life balance and discuss your career goals. Nevertheless, in this world of instant gratification, you should permit yourself time to adjust and learn. After all, this is your professional journey. Clearly, you have talents that allowed you to ascend the ladder, but it usually takes an average of one year for someone to acclimatize to their new work environment.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Bill Howatt, president and founder, Howatt HR Consulting, Ottawa

Before making any career-moving decisions when experiencing work-related stress, it’s prudent to begin brainstorming your available options, as you are. It might be beneficial to exhaust all your support options before deciding to move from your current position, assuming that you could enjoy the role if you got support. If yes, continue with the following option.

Do not assume the lack of support is intentional. It may be due to a lack of time or mentoring resources. This can feel like your employer doesn’t care, but it doesn’t always mean ill will. If you haven’t shared your frustration with your direct leader or HR, it can be helpful to put your cards on the table. The “Great Resignation” is on, and many employers are challenged to retain motivated employees who want to do a good job. You obviously want to learn and improve your skills, so lead with this passion for learning how to do your job with less stress.

In your conversation, bring attention back to mentorship by formally asking for a mentor. If there are no available options, consider asking for support to hire a business coach for six months. If you don’t get any internal support, consider leveraging your employee and family assistance program or extended psychological services benefits to talk with a mental health professional who can help you explore options and plan.

Have a question for our experts? Send an e-mail to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.