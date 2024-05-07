Canada’s Ivey PMI shows activity accelerating in April

Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster pace in April as measures of employment and inflation pressures climbed, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 63.0 from 57.5 in March. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 56.4 from 55.4 in March, while the prices index was up at 62.4, its highest level since December, from 57.9.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 65.7 from 63.0.