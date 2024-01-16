Canadian housing starts rose 18 per cent in December compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 249,255 units from a revised 210,918 units in November, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 243,000.

Starts were down 7 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year in centres with a population of 10,000 and over, primarily due to a 25 per cent decline in single-detached starts.