The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has restricted all work activities within 15m (16 yards) of the Trans-Northern Pipeline’s main line, after construction work came dangerously close to the pipeline in Oshawa, Ontario, it said on Friday.

CER inspection officers found evidence of extensive top-soil removal and unsupervised ground disturbance within the pipeline right-of-way that could cause damage to the in-service pipeline.

The unauthorized activity resulted from a construction company using faulty pipeline maps for nearly two months, the CER said in its order, “leaving only approximately 6 inches of earth cover in some areas.”

Trans-Northern Pipeline Inc (TNPI) reported the activity to the CER on Aug. 24 after revising its location diagrams and froze the site of the incident for increased safety.

On Aug. 30, CER also ordered TNPI to provide a mitigation plan, reduce operating pressure if necessary, rectify the pipeline maps, investigate the root cause by Sept. 30, and implement corrective actions by Oct. 31.