Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng speaks during the Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 29, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Canada on Wednesday said it would launch its own consultations with Mexico over energy policies, which it says are inconsistent with a new North American trade pact (USMCA), supporting a similar move announced earlier by the United States.

“We agree with the United States that these policies are inconsistent with Mexico’s USMCA obligations,” Alice Hansen, spokeswoman for Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng, said in a statement to Reuters.

“We are joining the United States in taking action by launching our own consultations under USMCA to address these concerns, while supporting the U.S. in their challenge,” Hansen said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.