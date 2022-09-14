Hein Frey, vice-president of operations at Trevali Mining Corp. and one of two executives convicted of involuntary homicide, attends a rescue operation inside Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso on May 13, 2022.ANNE MIMAULT/Reuters

A Canadian-owned mining company and two executives at its zinc mine in Burkina Faso have been convicted of involuntary homicide in connection with a flooding disaster that killed eight mine workers.

The flooding, which followed a sudden torrential rainfall at the site in April, trapped the workers underground and led to a 66-day search that eventually found them dead, several hundred metres below ground, after millions of litres of water had been pumped out of the mine.

The disaster sparked outrage in Burkina Faso and led to the manslaughter charges against the mine operator and two executives at the mine, which is owned by Vancouver-based Trevali Mining Corp. Trevali Mining Corp.

Mine manager Hein Frey, vice-president of operations at Trevali, was convicted and given a 24-month suspended sentence in the court ruling on Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay a fine of about $4,000. He is reportedly a South African.

Daryl Christensen, of the Trevali contractor Byrnecut, was given a 12-month suspended sentence and a fine of about $2,000. He is reportedly Australian.

Mine operator Nantou Mining, which is 90 per cent owned by Trevali, was also convicted and fined about $4,000.

Trevali officials did not immediately respond to questions from The Globe and Mail about the court verdict, and no statement was posted on the company’s website by Wednesday afternoon.

During its search for the trapped workers, the company said the heavy rain in April had been completely unexpected because it was the dry season in the region.

Analysts said the court verdict was significant. “It is extremely unusual for mining companies and executives to be charged, much less found guilty,” said Jamie Kneen, a researcher at Ottawa-based organization MiningWatch Canada.

He noted, however, that the amount of the court-ordered fines was “trivial” for a mining company.

In Canada, new rules on criminal liability for workplace deaths and injuries came into force in 2004, but relatively few convictions or charges have been secured under the law, commonly known as the Westray Law.

The legislation was introduced after the 1992 disaster at the Westray mine in Nova Scotia in which 26 miners were killed in an explosion caused by a buildup of methane gas and coal dust. Workers, inspectors and union officials had raised safety concerns at Westray before the explosion.

Trevali filed for creditor protection in Canada in August after missing a US$7.5-million debt payment and failing to line up a critical financing package.

Before the flood, Trevali had been trying to raise US$200-million, with roughly half to go toward a planned expansion of Perkoa, and the rest to refinance debt that was coming due later in the year, including a US$97-million payment this month.

But in the aftermath of the flood at Perkoa, the company’s chances of securing a new financing package largely evaporated, as it was forced to suspend production at the Burkinese mine, and shell out tens of millions in cleanup and repair costs. By the end of July alone, the company had spent US$15.2-million in the rehabilitation effort, including pumping 165 million litres of water out of the mine.

Apart from Burkina Faso, the company also had been grappling with operational problems at its Caribou mine in New Brunswick, including difficulties with equipment and operator availability. Production plummeted and costs spiralled at the mine and last month Trevali halted operations.

At the time of Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) filing, the company’s net debt (debt minus cash) stood at US$59.4-million. Trading in the company’s shares was halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in August and the stock is due to be delisted next month.

Typically during CCAA proceedings, common shareholders are completely wiped out. The court-appointed monitor’s main objective is to gain the best possible financial outcome for creditors, debtholders and others who are owed money by the company, all of whom have priority over stockholders. The process may entail selling the company’s assets to a third party, in which case bond holders may receive some, or all their money back.

Trevali’s biggest shareholder is Glencore PLC Glencore PLC, the Anglo-Swiss mining conglomerate. Glencore is also one of its major creditors, and it also has offtake agreements in place to buy Trevali’s metals concentrate production.