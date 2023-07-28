Both sides in the ongoing dispute over the Line 5 cross-border pipeline are appealing last month’s court decision in Wisconsin.

That’s where a district court judge gave Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. ENB-T three years to reroute the controversial pipeline around Indigenous territory south of Lake Superior.

The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, however, insists the pipeline should be shut down sooner and wants the three-year timeline overturned.

Enbridge, which is also unhappy with the decision, has already filed its notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Lawyers for Bad River did the same on Thursday, arguing in court documents that the two appeals should be consolidated.

Judge William Conley concluded in his ruling last month that Enbridge had effectively been trespassing on band territory since 2013, a finding the company opposes.