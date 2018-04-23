Enbridge’s proposed Line 3 pipeline route through Minnesota rejected by judge

Enbridge Inc. is facing new hurdles after an administrative judge on Monday rejected the company’s preferred route for its Line 3 pipeline through Minnesota.

In recommendations that will inform a final decision on the project, Judge Ann O’Reilly cited environmental risks tied to abandoning the aging Line 3 and Minnesota’s desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

While Enbridge demonstrated the project would help Canadian oil producers, she said the company should instead replace Line 3 along its current path through the state - an option it has previously dismissed as impractical. That route also cuts through Indigenous reserves that are opposed to the pipeline.

“The abandonment of the old Line 3 and the creation of a new corridor leaves open the possibility of thousands of miles of Enbridge pipelines some day being abandoned in-place when they are no longer economically useful to Applicant,” she said in written conclusions.

“This is particularly true in a carbon-conscious world moving away from fossil fuels; a move that Minnesota aspires to follow.”

The recommendation, while not binding, is a blow to Enbridge that risks further delaying one of three major pipeline proposals billed by industry as critical to expanding markets for Alberta’s oil sands.

Replacing Line 3 on its existing route could also heap more costs on what is already the most expensive pipeline ever contemplated by Enbridge, a project viewed by some as key to reducing the company’s hefty debt load.

A spokeswoman for Enbridge said late Monday, “We will be taking time to review in more detail the recommendation that we use the existing right-of-way, and will have additional comments to follow.”

State regulators have yet to sign off on Calgary-based Enbridge’s plan to replace its severely corroded pipeline but the report will inform a final decision, expected in June, from the state’s Public Utilities Commission.

The existing 1960s-era pipeline, from Hardisty, Alta. to Superior, Wis., has suffered numerous leaks over the years and currently flows at a little more than half its capacity of 760,000 barrels of oil per day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved a replacement of the Canadian portion of the route in late 2016, at the same time he signed off on Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Trans Mountain pipeline through British Columbia.

Despite approvals, both projects have been delayed by deep-seated opposition, leading to bouts of hefty price discounts on extra-heavy oil sands barrels as production exceeds available export capacity.

In Minnesota, Indigenous and environmental opponents to Line 3 have pledged to set up protest camps to stop the project, arguing the pipeline threatens treaty rights to harvest wild rice and local waterways.

Enbridge’s preferred route would traverse a lake-dotted region south of the existing corridor through the state occupied by several other pipelines before joining up with the company’s terminal at Superior, Wis.

Enbridge says the project would improve safety and restore capacity on the pipeline to nearly double the current rate. It could be up and running by 2020, according to the company.