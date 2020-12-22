Ottawa rejects bid by China’s Shandong Gold for Canadian miner TMAC Resources over security concerns

The Federal government has rejected Chinese state-controlled Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.’s planned takeover of junior Canadian gold miner TMAC Resources Inc. because of concerns the deal may pose national security risks.
In May, Shandong proposed an all-cash acquisition of TMAC for $1.75 a share, valuing the miner at $207.4-million, or about 4 per cent more than its market price at the time. Shareholders of TMAC voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal in June and it received regulatory approval in China.
The takeover generated a national debate about sovereignty in Canada’s Far North and whether China should be allowed to gain a meaningful economic foothold in the Arctic. TMAC’s Doris gold mine is situated in Hope Bay, Nunavut, near tidewater in the Northwest Passage, a highly strategic shipping route connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific.
In a statement, Jason Neal, the chief executive of Toronto-based TMAC said the company was “disappointed” by the government’s decision.
The rejection of the takeover injects doubt into TMAC’s ability to continue as a going concern. The company doesn’t have enough cash on its balance sheet to repay debt that is coming due in June of next year. TMAC is holding $71.5-million in cash which it says is enough to fund a sealift of supplies into the mine in 2021 but it faces a shortfall of almost $100-million to repay $170-million owed to its creditors. Doris went into production in 2017 and has grappled with many operational issues, including a poorly performing mill. Close to $700-million is needed to fix the problems.
The TMAC acquisition was already subject to tighter scrutiny than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the Liberal government said that all foreign investments by state owned investors, regardless of their value, would be subject to enhanced scrutiny. In October, Ottawa ordered a formal national security review under section 25.3 of the Investment Canada Act.
The rejection of the deal comes amid increasingly strained international relations between Ottawa and Beijing. In 2018, Canadian police arrested a senior executive with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. who is wanted in the U.S. to face fraud charges. In an apparent act of retaliation, China subsequently jailed two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, over allegations of espionage. In October, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out about Beijing’s “coercive diplomacy,” and its repressive and aggressive actions at home and abroad.
