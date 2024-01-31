Open this photo in gallery: Oil tanks at Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal, in Saudi Arabia, on May 21, 2018.Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s surprise reversal of its oil expansion plan was at least six months in the making and spurred by uncertainty over the market’s need for additional spare capacity, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

State oil giant Aramco was ordered by the Saudi energy ministry on Tuesday to halt plans to boost its maximum sustainable capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd), returning to the previous 12 million bpd target.

“I think price management is the priority for 2024 and 2025,” said a second person familiar with the matter.

“This is a deferral and will likely resume at a later date,” the source said. “This has no bearing on the view of long-term demand.”

The kingdom is the world’s largest oil exporter and is pumping around 9 million bpd, well below capacity after it cut production as part of an agreement with OPEC and its allies last year.

With so much available spare capacity, an assessment was made that much of the kingdom’s excess supply was not being monetized, the industry source said.

The decision came from the top, both sources said.

The Saudi energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to the kingdom in July 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned that Riyadh “will not have any more capability to increase production” after it reached the now-scrapped 13 million bpd goal.

The kingdom had ordered Aramco to reach that level in March 2020, during a standoff with Russia. Today, OPEC, under the de facto leadership of Saudi Arabia, is working closely with Russia as part of the so-called OPEC+ alliance.

The reversal “can be interpreted to suggest that OPEC+ is beginning to recognize it has a problem,” Citi said in a note.

OPEC’s market share has reached its lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic, despite record demand, following output cuts and member Angola’s exit, as well rising non-OPEC supply.

Since late 2022, OPEC+ has cut 5.86 million bpd of oil output, equal to roughly 5.7 per cent of daily world demand, according to Reuters calculations.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC forecast that demand for its crude would grow about 1.3 million bpd by the end of 2025, meaning it would only be able to unwind a third of its cuts of close to 4 million bpd.

HSBC said in a research note there was little space for more Saudi oil, adding it expected “sustained non-OPEC supply growth (from the US, Brazil, Guyana, etc) and a slowdown in global demand growth to crowd out OPEC barrels in the medium term.”

Saudi Arabia for decades was the only source of significant spare oil capacity globally.

Spare capacity acts as a safety cushion for global supplies in case of major disruptions caused by conflict or natural disasters. In recent years, fellow OPEC member the United Arab Emirates has also built up spare capacity.

Aramco is due to release its full-year 2023 financial results in March, when it is expected to provide an update on its capital expenditure, now widely expected to be revised downwards following the capacity decision.

Saudi Arabia – which heavily relies on Aramco’s generous payouts – has forecast a budget deficit of 79 billion riyals ($21.07-billion) in 2024, slightly below the 82 billion riyals projected for last year as lower crude production and global prices reduced revenue. The kingdom posted its first surplus in nine years in 2022.