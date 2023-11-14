The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on Tuesday said it had been allowed to resume work in a wetland area near Abbotsford, British Columbia, after correcting issues raised by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

Earlier this month the CER ordered a halt on an 800-meter stretch after inspectors found several environmental and safety-related non-compliances.

“Trans Mountain has received a notice to resume work from the Canada Energy Regulator … Trans Mountain corrected all non-compliances in the region and is conducting safety inspections of all active sites to prevent any reoccurrence,” it said in an e-mailed statement.