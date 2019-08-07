 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources U.K. energy bills to fall in winter as regulator lowers price cap

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.K. energy bills to fall in winter as regulator lowers price cap

Nina Chestney and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Energy bills are set to fall for millions of households in Britain this winter after the country’s energy regulator told suppliers to reduce bills by 6 per cent from Oct. 1, following a drop in wholesale gas and power prices this year.

Britain’s big six energy suppliers are Centrica’s British Gas, SSE, Iberdrola’s Scottish Power, Innogy’s npower, E.ON and EDF’s EDF Energy.

The regulator, Ofgem, said the price cap for average annual consumption will fall by 75 pounds to 1,179 pounds from Oct. 1. In April the cap was raised by more than 10 per cent to 1,254 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wholesale energy prices have significantly fallen between February and June 2019. A combination of low demand during the winter, strong gas supply and relatively healthy storage levels have pushed down wholesale prices,” Ofgem said in a statement.

Wholesale U.K. gas and power prices have steadily lost up to half their value since last September.

Ofgem was tasked with taking action by parliament last year after lawmakers said customers were being overcharged for electricity and gas.

The price cap applies to the so-called standard variable tariff (SVT), the most popular type of rate offered by the big six, as well as to other default deals, and is intended to be a temporary measure lasting until 2023 at the latest.

Around 11 million customers are on SVTs.

Last month, the Competition and Markets Authority made changes to a prepayment meter cap which will lower costs by 25 pounds a year for another 4 million customers.

Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, told journalists that the difference between SVTs and other tariffs will likely fall in the coming months but there are still cheaper tariffs available which people can choose to switch to.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do not think the cap is conservative. If you look at the pressure it has put on energy supply firms to make efficiency cuts and up their game....then it is not a ‘soft-touch’ price cap,” he said.

REVIEW

The shares of UK-listed Centrica and SSE were little changed. German energy group E.ON posted a 75 per cent drop in operating profit on Wednesday at its retail unit, as the U.K. price cap in squeezed margins.

“The market in Great Britain is currently particularly challenging,” E.ON chief financial officer Marc Spieker said.

Months of weak gas prices have hurt the bottom line of some gas suppliers such as Centrica, which reported a near 50 per cent drop in adjusted operating profit for the first half of 2019, sending its shares to a 21-year low.

Ofgem reviews the default tariff cap each April and October and can adjust it according to changing costs such as wholesale energy prices.

It is calculated using a formula that includes wholesale gas prices, energy suppliers network costs and costs of government policies, such as renewable power subsidies.

Story continues below advertisement

Ofgem said the wholesale energy cost part of the cap fell by 75 pounds to 446 pounds and other costs, such as VAT and supplier profits, fell slightly.

“These reductions offset cost increases totalling 7 pounds of other elements such as operating costs, network charges and environmental schemes, resulting in an overall reduction of £75 in the level of the default tariff cap,” Ofgem added.

Ofgem has estimated that the default tariff cap would have reduced the price of average SVTs from the six largest suppliers by 75-100 pounds per year since April 2015 had it been in place since then.

“(This) shows these suppliers have consistently charged more than the indicative level of the default tariff cap, which reflects the estimated costs of an efficient supplier,” it said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter