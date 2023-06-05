A White House official said on Sunday that the Biden administration is focused on oil prices and “not barrels” after Saudi Arabia planned to make a deep cut to its crude output.

“We are focused on prices for American consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year,” said the official, who declined to be named.

“As we have said, we believe supply should meet demand and we will continue to work with all producers and consumers to ensure energy markets support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers.”

Saudi’s energy ministry said the country’s output would drop to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years, part of a bid to raise prices.