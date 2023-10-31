Open this photo in gallery: A Caterpillar 777 autonomous mining truck is displayed during CES 2023, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas on Jan. 6.STEVE MARCUS/Reuters

Caterpillar CAT-N reported a double-digit rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating Wall Street estimates as strong infrastructure investments across key markets boosted demand for its high-end construction equipment in North America.

However, shares for Texas-based manufacturer were down 3.2% before the bell.

Demand for heavy equipment has been on the rise as the United States upgrades its roads, railways and other transportation infrastructure under a $1 trillion package approved by Congress in 2021 under the Biden Administration.

Caterpillar’s profit has also benefited from effective cost controls and price hikes shielding margins amid ongoing inflationary pressures.

The manufacturer’s profit margins have been aided by a strong order backlog for construction equipment and robust demand from customers in oil and gas, power generation, rail and defense.

Last quarter executives said solid demand for heavy machinery from construction and mining industries was expected to drive full-year operating margin toward the top end of its prior forecast.

Caterpillar’s sales and revenue was up across all equipment segments with its construction division recording the highest bump a 12% rise in sales on the back of healthy demand in North America, as the Biden Administration’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure law has spurred spending on U.S. roads, railways and bridges.

The company has ramped up production to make up for sales missed during the pandemic when components were unavailable, analysts said. Yet, investors have grown concerned about dealer inventories as general contractors forgo borrowing cash to purchase equipment in an elevated interest rate environment.

Its profit rose to $2.79 billion, or $5.45 per share, outpacing an analysts’ forecast of $4.79.

The industry bellwether’s sales for the quarter through September rose 12% to $16.8 billion from $14.9 billion a year earlier.