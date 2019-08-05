 Skip to main content

Former Tinder executive sues company, claims sexual assault by ex-CEO

Former Tinder executive sues company, claims sexual assault by ex-CEO

Los Angeles
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
An ex-executive at dating site Tinder has sued the company and says she was sexually assaulted by its former CEO.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court said Rosette Pambakian was fired from her job as marketing vice-president after complaining about the alleged 2016 incident.

Pambakian says former Match Group and Tinder CEO Gregory Blatt made a lewd overture to her at a company party at a hotel and later groped and kissed her without consent in front of two witnesses.

Pambakian’s lawyers say the company owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp, which is controlled by media mogul Barry Diller, conducted a sham investigation that concluded the behaviour was “consensual cuddling.”

IAC representatives did not immediately comment. The company previously said a related lawsuit that included the allegations was meritless.

