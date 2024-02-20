Open this photo in gallery: A Home Depot store in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 17, 2015.Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Home Depot HD-N forecast full-year results below analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, signalling that lacklustre demand would continue to affect the company this year as people tighten spending on home remodelling amid sticky inflation.

The company’s shares fell more than 2 per cent premarket, after it also reported a bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter sales.

With food prices and borrowing costs still elevated, customers are limiting home-related spend to just repair and maintenance rather than undertaking larger renovations, resulting in weak demand for discretionary categories such as flooring, kitchen and furniture.

Even as demand for key items such as plumbing and hardware have held up, Placer.ai data showed foot traffic at Home Depot fell in the fourth quarter, with declines worsening toward the end of the reporting period.

Home Depot forecast comparable sales to decline about 1 per cent for 2024, while analysts expected a marginal rise of 0.06 per cent, according to LSEG data.

“There was an expectation from the market that the company could return to growth sooner than they’re guiding to,” said Jonathan Reid, a director at Fitch Ratings covering the retail and consumer goods industries.

While the home-improvement industry is expected to recover in the second half of the year, analysts believe Home Depot will continue to experience near-term pressure.

Transactions at the retailer fell 1.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, logging their eleventh straight quarterly decline.

The company forecast 2024 per-share earnings to grow about 1 per cent, compared to analysts’ expectations of a 3.62 per cent rise to $15.61.

Comparable sales fell 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, versus estimates of a 3.3 per cent drop, but a tighter lid on costs and easing supply chain expenses helped Home Depot post a per-share profit of $2.82, beating estimates of $2.77.