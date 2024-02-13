Hasbro HAS-Q reported a steeper-than-expected drop in holiday-quarter sales and profit on Tuesday, sending its shares down 11 per cent in premarket trading, as a persistent demand weakness in the toy industry weighed on sales of its digital and board games.

Sluggish demand from a pullback in leisure spending and cautious inventory planning by retailers like Walmart and Target hurt Hasbro’s sales in the past year.

For fiscal year 2024, its consumer products segment, which made up more than half of its fiscal 2023 sales, is expected to decline by 7 per cent to 12 per cent.

Revenue in its core Wizards of the Coast segment is forecast to decrease 3 per cent to 5 per cent, owing to weakness in digital gaming.

Last week, Barbie maker Mattel reported a softer holiday quarter and forecast tepid sales in 2024.

The Monopoly maker’s net revenue fell about 23 per cent, to $1.29-billion in the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average expected a 19.3 per cent drop, to $1.36-billion, according to LSEG data.

Excluding items, Hasbro’s profit per share was 38 cents, compared to the estimate of 66 cents.