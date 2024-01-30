Open this photo in gallery: The trading floor of Norges Bank Investment Management, the Nordic country's sovereign wealth fund, in Oslo, Norway, on June 2, 2017.INTS KALNINS/Reuters

Norway’s $1.6-trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, reported a record profit of 2.22 trillion crowns ($213-billion) in 2023, driven by strong returns on its investments in technology stocks.

The result compared with a record loss in 2022 of 1.64 trillion crowns when tech stocks fell, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said on Tuesday.

“2023 ended a lot better than expected,” NBIM CEO Nicolai Tangen told a news conference.

Tech stocks rose on average by more than 50 per cent, driven by a business breakthrough for artificial intelligence, by an improvement in the general economic outlook and expectations for lower interest rates, the fund said.

The fund’s most valuable company stake was in Microsoft MSFT-Q where it held shares worth 358.4 billion crowns, having earned a return of 129 billion during the year. It was closely followed by Apple AAPL-Q with a 337.3 billion stake following returns of 114 billion crowns.

The fund’s return on investment in 2023 stood at 16.1 per cent for the year, 0.18 percentage point lower than the return on the fund’s benchmark index.

The fund invests the Norwegian state’s revenues from oil and gas production in equities, bonds, property and renewable projects abroad.

It holds stakes in more than 8,800 companies globally and owns 1.5 per cent of all listed stocks.

The return on equity investments was 21.3 per cent last year, fixed income investments gained 6.1 per cent, unlisted real estate returned –12.4 per cent and unlisted renewable energy infrastructure 3.7 per cent, NBIM said.

At the end of the year, 70.9 per cent of the fund’s assets were allocated to equities, up from 69.8 per cent in 2022, bonds declined to 27.1 per cent from 27.5 per cent, unlisted real estate fell to 1.9 per cent from 2.7 per cent and renewable infrastructure held steady at 0.1 per cent of investments.

The inflows from the Norwegian state into the fund in 2023 were 711 billion crowns, the second largest in the fund’s history, short of a record set in 2022 of nearly 1.1 trillion crowns.

Norway is a major crude oil exporter and Europe’s largest gas supplier after a drop in Russian gas flows in 2022 and has benefited from higher energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.