Novo Nordisk raises 2024 outlook as company races to boost output of Wegovy weight-loss drug

Open this photo in gallery: The logo of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sept. 26, 2023.Tom Little/Reuters

Novo Nordisk NVO-N raised its 2024 outlook on Thursday and delivered better-than-expected first-quarter profits as the Danish drugmaker races to boost output of its Wegovy weight-loss drug and fend off competition from rival Eli Lilly LLY-N.

The group’s shares were down by 2.9 per cent at 1004 GMT, as analysts noted the performance was boosted by one-off factors. Jyske Bank said the beat and upgrade were driven by a one-off U.S. sales adjustment, while underlying growth was a bit weaker than expected.

Novo is currently the most valuable company in Europe by market capitalization, worth some €540.4-billion ($576.44-billion) before Thursday’s earnings, on the back of Wegovy’s popularity. The shares have risen around 260 per cent since Wegovy’s launch in the United States in June 2021.

The company is spending billions to boost its manufacturing capacity to meet runaway demand for the weekly Wegovy injection. It increased the amount of Wegovy for the U.S. market in the first quarter, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told a media call.

About 27,000 new patients in the U.S. are now starting on the weekly injection each week, Jorgensen said. “This is really a very nice volume ramp, as we were planning for,” he said. That is a more than fivefold increase in the U.S. supply of starter doses since December.

A year ago, Novo began limiting the number of U.S. patients who can start treatment by reducing the supply of the lowest three doses of the appetite-suppressing weekly injection.

In January, Novo said it was more than doubling supply of lower strength or “starter” Wegovy doses in the U.S. that month compared with recent ones. Still, shortages in the U.S. persist.

Novo’s growth has been held back by its ability to ramp up production quickly enough to meet demand.

The company is facing fierce competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly as it rolls out its Zepbound therapy in new markets. It launched in the United States in December and in Germany, Poland and Britain this year.

As volume and competition have increased, the price of Wegovy came “slightly down” in the first three months of the year, Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said. He declined to specify by how much in an interview with Reuters.

Novo launched Wegovy on Wednesday in Spain and will launch the injection in Canada on May 6, Knudsen told Reuters.

Though Novo is gradually supplying more Wegovy doses to the U.S., “demand will be higher than supply for quite a period of time,” Knudsen said.

In February, the company notched a win in its effort to boost Wegovy when parent Novo Holdings said it would buy Catalent, a key manufacturing subcontractor of the product, and sell three fill-finish sites to Novo Nordisk after the deal had been completed.

At that time, Novo Holdings said the deal was expected to complete by end-2024. But earlier this month, Novo Holdings said it had refiled an application to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for approval of the deal, raising the prospect that it may not be completed on the original timeline.

Knudsen told Reuters: “Our best estimate is unchanged, that the deal closes toward the end of this year”.

Novo said it now expects sales growth this year of between 19 per cent and 27 per cent in local currencies, compared to the previously guided range for 18 per cent to 26 per cent growth.

Operating profit growth this year is now seen at between 22 per cent and 30 per cent in local currencies, slightly up from its previous forecast of 21 per cent to 29 per cent.

The company reported first-quarter earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) of 31.8 billion Danish crowns ($4.57-billion), above the 29 billion forecast by analysts in a LSEG poll this week and up 27 per cent from a year ago.

“Considering the ongoing supply constraints, Novo delivered a decent set of numbers,” said Markus Manns, a portfolio manager at Union Investment in Germany and a Novo shareholder.

“The guidance raise was only modest, but most people didn’t expect an increase so early in the year,” he told Reuters.