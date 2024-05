Connected-fitness company Peloton Interactive PTON-Q said on Thursday Barry McCarthy has stepped down as CEO.

The company also said it would 15 per cent of its global work force.

Karen Boone, current Peloton chairperson, and Chris Bruzzo, a Peloton director, will serve as interim co-CEOs.

In addition, Jay Hoag, a Peloton director, has been named as new chairperson of the board, the company said.

Shares of the company were 2 per cent up in premarket trading.