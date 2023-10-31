Pfizer PFE-N on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss since 2019, as the U.S. drugmaker recorded $5.6 billion in charges related to its COVID products like its antiviral treatment Paxlovid and vaccine Comirnaty.

The company posted a loss of 42 cents per share for the third quarter. It had reported a profit of $1.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Sales of the COVID-19 pill Paxlovid and the vaccine it makes with German partner BioNTech SE boosted Pfizer’s revenue to record levels in the last two years.

However, the company earlier this month slashed $9 billion off its 2023 sales forecast after agreeing to take back nearly 8 million Paxlovid courses from the U.S. government.

Pfizer recently announced a $3.5 billion cost-cutting program as demand for its pandemic-related products has plunged.

Shares of the New York-based drugmaker edged higher in premarket trading.