United Parcel Service’s UPS-N new five-year deal with Teamsters-represented workers will cost less than the $30-billion that was outlined by the union, Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

The contract, which covers about 340,000 UPS workers in the United States, would increase wage and benefit costs at a 3.3 per cent compound annual growth rate over the life of the agreement, UPS Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said earlier.

The new deal expires on July 31, 2028, and 46 per cent of wage and benefit costs from the agreement will be booked this year, Newman said, adding that contract-related costs in the second half of 2023 are expected to be about $500-million more than UPS expected.

Last month, the Atlanta-based company cut its full-year revenue and profitability targets, citing higher-than-expected labour costs as well as business lost during the tumultuous contract talks with Teamsters.