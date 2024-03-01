Volkswagen on Friday said it expects sales growth to slow in 2024, reflecting a weakening economic outlook, increasing competition and higher costs.

Europe’s top carmaker, which owns brands including Audi, VW and Lamborghini, expects sales to grow by up to 5 per cent in 2024, after reporting a 15.5 per cent increase in revenues last year to €322.3-billion ($348.5-billion).

Volkswagen’s Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz sees a “muted economic outlook and intense competition” in 2024 though the carmaker remains confident for the year as a whole.

Shares in Volkswagen turned negative and fell as much as 7.1 per cent to their lowest level in more than four weeks after the annual results, which included a drop in the operating margin to 7.0 per cent in 2023 from 7.9 per cent the previous year.

Porsche shares, which are majority-owned by Volkswagen, also reversed gains and dropped 0.3 per cent.

Volkswagen also said it expects an operating margin of 7.0 per cent to 7.5 per cent in 2024 and proposed to increase the dividend for both its common and preferred shares by 0.30 euros to 9.00 euros and 9.06 euros apiece, respectively.