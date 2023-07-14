Citigroup’s C-N profit tumbled 36 per cent in the second quarter as weakness in the Wall Street bank’s trading business blunted gains from its personal banking and wealth management unit.

Wall Street traders have hit a rough patch, joining investment bankers whose businesses have been weighed down for months by a slump in dealmaking.

Citi’s markets revenue fell 13 per cent to $4.6-billion on more subdued activity in fixed income and equities, while its investment banking fees plunged 24 per cent to $612-million.

While its Wall Street operations dragged, the lender’s consumer business helped partly offset some of the weakness.

Revenue from its personal banking and wealth management division climbed 6 per cent to $6.4-billion, including an 8 per cent gain for branded cards to $2.4-billion.

Net income sank to $2.92-billion, or $1.33 per share, in the three months to June 30, the bank reported on Friday. That compares with $4.55-billion, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.

In contrast, earlier in the day, JPMorgan Chase JPM-N posted a 67 per cent jump in profit as it earned more from interest payments and also benefited from the purchase of First Republic Bank, while Wells Fargo WFC-N reported a 57 per cent rise in profit.