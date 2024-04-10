Open this photo in gallery: Delta Air Lines planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York, on July 2, 2022.Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Delta Air Lines DAL-N offered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter on Wednesday after its first-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates on buoyant travel demand, sending its shares nearly 5 per cent higher in premarket trading.

Its results drove up shares of other carries as well. United Airlines UAL-Q were up almost 5 per cent in premarket, with American Airlines AAL-Q rising nearly 3 per cent. JetBlue Airways JBLU-Q and Alaska Air ALK-N rose about 1 per cent each, while Southwest Airlines LUV-N climbed 1.5 per cent.

Airline executives say travel has become a top priority for consumers after the pandemic as consumers cut spending on goods in favour of experiences. This together with hybrid work arrangements has underpinned travel spending despite higher living costs.

Demand is particularly strong for premium travel, which is benefiting carriers like Delta, which has positioned itself as a premium airline. Recovery in corporate travel is also gathering steam.

Delta said it generated record revenue in the March quarter, and expects to deliver record revenue in the June quarter as well, helped by strong bookings for international trips and a pickup in travel spending by technology and financial services companies.

“We anticipate continued strong momentum for our business,” CEO Ed Bastian said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects 4.7 billion people to travel in 2024, compared with 4.5 billion in 2019. In the United States, passenger traffic is estimated to reach an all-time high this year, according to trade group Airlines for America.

Airlines, however, are struggling with plane shortages, constraining their ability to supply more seats during peak travel periods, translating into stronger pricing.

Delta expects its unit revenue – a proxy for pricing power – to be flat, compared with last year, in all geographies except Latin America.

It also reported an improvement in the U.S. market as its domestic unit revenue turned positive in the March quarter, with an improvement of 7 percentage points from a quarter ago.

Signs of softening demand on domestic routes had sparked a sell-off in airline shares last year as investors feared the travel boom was coming to an end.

Delta forecast an adjusted profit of $2.20 to $2.50 per share in the quarter through June, compared with analysts’ expectation of $2.23 per share, according to LSEG data. It expects to post an operating margin of 14 per cent to 15 per cent, with a 5 per cent to 7 per cent year-on-year increase in second-quarter revenue.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for a profit of $6 to $7 per share in 2024, with a free cash flow of $3-billion to $4-billion.

Its non-fuel costs rose at a slower-than-expected pace, thanks to a strong operational performance in the March quarter. Delta expects a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in non-fuel costs in the current quarter.

Adjusted profit for the first quarter came in at 45 cents a share, compared with analysts’ expectation of 36 cents per share, according to LSEG data.