Ford recalling more than 450,000 vehicles in U.S. over loss of drive power
Ford F-N is recalling 456,565 units of some compact SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States over loss of drive power due to a low battery issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

An undetected low battery charge could lead to some electrical accessories such as hazard lights not functioning properly or cause a loss of drive power in affected vehicles, according to the NHTSA.

The recall includes Bronco Sport SUVs manufactured between 2022 and 2024, and Maverick compact pickup trucks made between 2022 and 2023, the auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will recalibrate the body control and powertrain control modules to fix the issue for free, according to the NHTSA.

